Champions League: Celtic could face Macedonian or Estonian sides in qualifying

Celtic will face Shkendija of Macedonia or Nomme Kalju of Estonia in the Champions League second qualifying round if they defeat Sarajevo.

The Glasgow side were drawn against the Bosnia-Herzegovina champions in the first qualifying round on Tuesday.

Nomme Kalju won their second domestic league title last year but currently lie third, nine points behind leaders Flora, after 15 games.

Shkendija have won their domestic league title for the last two seasons.

Celtic will know a bit about the Macedonian side from their progress in Europe last season.

The Red and Blacks beat The New Saints of Wales and Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova then lost to Red Bull Salzburg in last season's third qualifying round before the Austrians ended up in Celtic's Europa League group.

They went on to lose to Rosenborg, who had been knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Celtic, in a Europa League play-off.

Nomme Kalju are in the Champions League for the first time since 2013 and lost to Stjarnan of Iceland in the Europa League's first qualifying round last season.

Should Celtic qualify for the second qualifying round, they will host the first leg on 23-24 July, with their away leg on 30-31 July.

If Neil Lennon's side fail to get past Sarajevo, they will receive a bye in Europa League second-round qualifying and drop into the third round due to an odd number of teams entering the lesser competition's champions' path.