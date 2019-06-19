Wes Hoolahan: Cambridge United take ex-Norwich midfielder on trial

Former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan retired from international duty in 2018

Wes Hoolahan will train with Cambridge United during pre-season while the midfielder considers a contract offer from the League Two club.

The 37-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 352 appearances for Norwich during a decade at Carrow Road, is a free agent after leaving West Brom this summer.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Finley Iron, 19, and midfielder Gary Deegan, 31, have signed new one-year deals with the U's.

Deegan has scored one goal in 89 games since joining from Shrewsbury in 2017.

The U's say midfielder George Maris has rejected a new contract on improved terms, which is still on offer, but expect the 23-year-old to leave the Abbey Stadium when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Maris joined Cambridge from Barnsley in the summer of 2016 and has scored 21 goals in 113 appearances.