Man City: Kyle Walker agrees two-year contract extension
-
- From the section Man City
Manchester City's Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2024.
Walker, 29, became the world's most expensive defender when he joined City from Tottenham in a £53m deal in 2017.
The England full-back made 65 league appearances as the Blues won back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola.
He also started the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals last season as City claimed an unprecedented domestic treble.
"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," Walker said. "Playing for City has been everything I'd hoped it would be and more.
"It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here."