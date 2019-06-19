Leyton Orient: Ross Embleton named interim head coach

Ross Embleton (left) joined Orient as assistant coach in the summer of 2017 and continued in the role after Justin Edinburgh (right) was appointed boss in November that year

League Two club Leyton Orient have named Ross Embleton as interim head coach following the death of manager Justin Edinburgh earlier this month.

Embleton, 38, had been assistant to Edinburgh, who passed away aged 49 on 8 June after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Danny Webb has been appointed as interim assistant coach, while 37-year-old O's captain Jobi McAnuff has become interim player-coach.

"No-one will ever forget Justin," Embleton told the club website.

"I'm privileged to be stepping into this opportunity to try to be able to help club through what is going to be a very, very tough period."

Embleton began his career as youth development manager in Orient's centre of excellence, worked in Tottenham's academy and had a spell as first-team coach at Swindon before returning to the O's in the summer of 2017.

He remained as assistant after Edinburgh was named manager in November that year, helping the club win the National League title last season and return to the English Football League following a two-year absence.

On Sunday, chairman Nigel Travis said that the east London club planned to "build on" Edinburgh's coaching team when they named a successor to their late manager.

Director of football Martin Ling added: "It has been a period which I have never, ever faced in my football career.

"You don't get a manual to deal with it, but you deal with it the best way you can and deal with it, with Justin always in your thoughts.

"I've got no hesitation that Ross can step up and do the top job.

"The caveat to that is that I don't want anyone being judged during this period that then can be surplus to requirements.

"If it doesn't work out then there's the opportunity for them to step back down to where they worked last year, but can Ross do it? Without a shadow of a doubt."