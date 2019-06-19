Scottish FA completes deal for Hampden Park ownership

The Scottish FA has concluded its agreement to purchase Hampden Park and will take ownership of the national stadium on 1 August 2020.

The governing body agreed a £5m deal with owners Queen's Park in September 2018, after discussing a possible move to Murrayfield.

The League Two amateur club have now accepted the final and binding deal.

The stadium built in Glasgow's south side in 1903 has been hosting Scotland matches since 1906.

Hampden, with a capacity of just under 52,000, will stage three group fixtures in the 2020 European Championship, along with one last-16 knockout tie, before the Scottish FA takes control and the end of its current lease period.

"The real work begins now to ensure Hampden Park can continue to serve the needs of the game and be an inspirational home for Scottish football in the future," said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

Queen's Park, the oldest association football club in Scotland - founded in 1867, will relocate to Lesser Hampden.