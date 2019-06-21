Richard Brush: Launching Kane's career, a 'holiday' in Wales and battling back from a stroke

Brush recovered from having a stroke in November and was back on the pitch just six weeks later

From battling with Joe Hart and Harry Kane, to having a stroke and returning to action just six weeks later - the career of goalkeeper Richard Brush is extraordinary.

The Birmingham-born stopper now plies his trade with Irish Premiership club Cliftonville and recalls being Hart's deputy, claiming responsibility for launching Kane's career and how everything nearly came to a halt in November.

Hart was 'a different level'

"I was lucky enough to be in football full-time from school, and I got up to second choice at Coventry City before I broke my wrist," recalls the 34-year-old.

"I ended up bouncing about a few Conference teams, and I was then at Shrewsbury Town for three months, sitting on the bench behind some fella called Joe Hart.

"Everyone was saying he was the next big thing, which I thought was a bit of a cliché, but he really was a different level.

"Even as a young lad, his stature and confidence were just a cut above. You could tell he would go on to bigger and better things.

A fresh-faced Joe Hart before his big break with Manchester City

"He ended up at Man City and I ended up in Ireland with Sligo Rovers, but that's just how football goes.

"I then broke my other wrist and that was the end of my time at Sligo, before halfway through 2011 I had a phone call from Michael O'Neill, who was in charge of Shamrock Rovers at the time.

"I remember it really well, I was pushing the pram about in Sligo, as you do when you are a professional out of work, and I thought someone was having me on.

"So I went from being on the sidelines, to winning the league with Shamrock Rovers, to playing at White Hart Lane in the Europa League, which isn't too shabby."

I launched Harry Kane's career

18-year-old Harry Kane celebrates his first Tottenham Hotspur goal against Shamrock Rovers. I wonder if he went on to achieve anything...

Harry Kane is one of the Premier League's most feared strikers, but eight years and 164 Spurs goals ago, Richard Brush played a small part in the England captain's career.

"His first goal for Tottenham was against me in the Europa League," recalls Brush, who played in both of Rovers' games against Spurs.

"I always joke he is where he is because of me, and I am where I am because he scored against me.

Brush walks about at Tallaght Stadium alongside Jermaine Defoe in the Europa League

"He was just a young lad and I like to think I launched his career. He's doing me a bit of an injustice not giving me a little side note.

"My two claims to fame are that I was second choice under Joe Hart at Shrewsbury and that Harry Kane goal, it's a bit of an ongoing joke during training.

"But no matter what happens I can cling on to both of them, so I'll keep churning them out whenever I get the chance."

'I couldn't speak to the ambulance crew'

"I was sitting at the side of the road, pitch black in the middle of nowhere and a good 40 minutes from home. There was a brief moment of thinking what if nobody found me?"

Driving to Sligo after a 3-1 win over Newry City in November, Brush's experience of having a stroke sounds like something out of a nightmare.

"I felt a bit funny and pulled over to discover I'd lost all power in the left-hand side of my body," he reflects.

"I'd called my boss Paul from work and asked him to pick me up, but from putting the phone down to him and flicking the light on in the car my face had dropped and my speech was gone.

"I had trouble speaking to the emergency services on the phone but thankfully I managed to flash the only car that had come in a 20-minute space, a chap called Paul Healy stopped, and he was able to help."

Brush had intented to move back across to England but has settled in Sligo with wife Stacey and daughter Amelie

Brush says that clots were found on his brain, but hospital staff got to the root of the problem and he's on medication to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"There are a few procedures I'll need in the future, but I'm 100% and loving playing my football again.

"It was instant and really scary but my fitness saved me. I was dragging a leg for 10 or 11 days but from there I was back on the pitch in four weeks.

"It was a case of I was healthy enough and had been cleared to play again, so I just put it to the back of my mind and forgot about, which is better than moping around."

'I might watch Gavin and Stacey'

While it has been crazy time off the pitch, Brush's time on it nearly matches it, going from relegation with Ballinamallard United to European football with Cliftonville in the space of 12 months.

"I had other interests outside of football at that time and I wanted to see what I could do outside of football, so going part-time with Ballinamllard worked out well."

Brush admits he's still "gutted" about getting relegated and was "absolutely delighted" at the Mallard's Irish Cup success this year

After departing Ferney Park, Brush was snapped up by Cliftonville and praised the impact of manager Paddy McLaughlin at Solitude.

"Paddy's had a massive effect, he's a good character and a lot of players connected with him and his team. It's a testament to the club and to the players that we still qualified for Europe.

Brush back to his best against Glenavon in April after recovering from his stroke in November, helping Cliftonville qualify for the Europa League through the play-offs

Cliftonville face Barry Town in the preliminary round of Europa League qualifying, with Brush admitting "the excitement is still there" for big games.

"It's difficult to scout Barry," Brush admits on their Welsh opponents, "but we've been doing a bit of homework where we can.

"I've been watching Gavin and Stacey to try and pick up some calls from set-pieces, I'll binge on the box set before the game.

"Plus, with the season ending late I didn't get a holiday this year, so maybe a trip to Wales will do me instead."