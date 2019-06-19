Luis Enrique: Spain manager quits after 11 months

Spain manager Luis Enrique has stepped down 'for personal reasons' and will be replaced by assistant Robert Moreno after less than a year in charge.

The former Barcelona boss signed a two-year contract in July 2018.

Enrique had been absent since March because of "a family matter of an urgent nature" according to the Spanish Football Federation.

The 49-year-old took over the national team following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in the last 16.

"It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself, which we are grateful for," said Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.

"We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do.

"We are convinced that the best response is the most prepared team, and that team is represented by Robert [Moreno] and his group, who arrived with Luis Enrique."

Enrique took charge of Spain's Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign before flying home.

Under Moreno in temporary charge, Spain won their last three games and will take on Romania in their next Euro 2020 qualifier in September.

"I want to thank you for the trust you place in us. It's a bittersweet day," Moreno told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I didn't expect to be the head coach this way. Let's try to carry on the top the work that Luis started."

More to follow.