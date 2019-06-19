Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day 14

Alex Morgan is the World Cup's joint-top scorer on five goals, level with Australia's Sam Kerr

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

England went into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup as group winners on Wednesday while Scotland suffered an agonising exit. at the hands of Argentina.

But as the line-up for the knockout stage is completed on Thursday, who else will win their group and can one of the third-placed sides sneak through?

Who's playing?

Cameroon v New Zealand; Netherlands v Canada (both 17:00 BST)

Sweden v USA; Thailand v Chile (both 20:00 BST)

Although the first two qualifiers are confirmed in each group, top spot is still up for grabs and the bottom two sides can still qualify - despite losing their first two games.

A draw with Canada would be enough for the Netherlands to win Group E on goals scored while a win for either Cameroon or New Zealand could see them go through as one of the best four third-placed teams.

The same goes for Chile and Thailand in Group F, although the Asian side may also need a huge swing in goal difference after losing 13-0 to the USA. The 2015 winners need just a draw against Sweden to go through as group winners because of their superior goal difference.

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online, from the group stage all the way through to the final.

Netherlands' game with Canada in Reims will be shown online while Cameroon v New Zealand in Montpellier will be on the Red Button and online.

Sweden v USA in Le Havre is on BBC Four from 19:45 BST, with the Thailand v Chile game in Rennes being shown on the Red Button and online.

There will also be live text commentary of all four matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Cameroon v New Zealand

Media playback is not supported on this device Onguene equalises for Cameroon

Gabrielle Onguene Nationality: Cameroonian Position: Forward Club: CSKA Moscow Age: 30

Gabrielle Onguene scored twice as Cameroon reached the last 16 on their World Cup debut in 2015 and a 2-0 win would be enough for them to make the knockout stage again.

Onguene is one of their most experienced foreign-based players having played in Russia since 2012 and showed in the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands that she can score and create goals, claiming an equaliser and making a fine run from which Cameroon almost scored again.

Netherlands v Canada

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Vivianne Miedema scores again to make it 3-1 Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema Nationality: Dutch Position: Forward Club: Arsenal Age: 22

Speaking on BBC One, Manchester United Women's manager Casey Stoney said it was "frightening" to think what other records Vivianne Miedema could break after scoring twice against Cameroon to become the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer.

Miedema is only 22 and already has 60 goals from 77 internationals. She was the 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year after scoring 20 league goals as Arsenal won the WSL and ex-Leeds United Ladies striker Lucy Ward described her as "something else".

Sweden v USA

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Watch as world champions USA demolish Thailand 13-0

Alex Morgan Nationality: American Position: Forward Club: Orlando Pride Age: 29

After being rested for the USA's second game against Chile, Alex Morgan is set to return to the starting line-up. She scored five as the holders began their defence with a record win over Thailand before having to defend her side's goal celebrations.

Morgan was named in the USA's all-time best XI at the age of just 24 and needs just two more goals to go fifth on their list of all-time highest scorers, behind team-mate Carli Lloyd, who scored twice against Chile.

Thailand v Chile

Media playback is not supported on this device Christiane Endler produces another 'outstanding' save

Christiane Endler Nationality: Chilean Position: Goalkeeper Club: Paris St-Germain Age: 27

Thailand have been buoyed by their consolation goal against Sweden - their coach even shed tears of joy on the touchline - but debutants Chile are still waiting for their first World Cup goal so they may again be reliant on Christiane Endler.

The Chile captain, who had a spell with Chelsea in 2014, is rated as one of the world's best keepers and even though Chile lost 3-0 to the USA, Endler was named player of the match after making a string of fine saves.

What are Thursday's key stats?

New Zealand are without a win in all 14 of their World Cup matches - the longest winless streak in the competition.

The Netherlands have never won in 12 previous meetings with Canada (three draws) - although Canada have only won one of their previous 12 World Cup games against European opposition (one draw).

The USA are unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches since their 2-1 defeat to Sweden in 2011.

Chile have failed to win any of their last 11 matches (three draws), since beating Australia in a friendly in November 2018.

Did you see?

Media playback is not supported on this device Dramatic scenes as VAR penalty retake sends Scots home

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.