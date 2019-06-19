Luke Conlan: Morecambe defender signs new contract

Luke Conlan joined Morecambe from Burnley in the summer of 2016

Morecambe left-back Luke Conlan has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for the Shrimps last season.

"I made no secret to the gaffer [Jim Bentley] that I had offers from other clubs over the summer," he told the club website.

"After consideration my relationship with the club and the manager, along with my team-mates, was more than enough to convince me to stay."