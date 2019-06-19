Women's Premiership: Glentoran hammer Derry City to move top

Glens scorer Rachel Rogan was the inaugural winner of the NIFWA Women's Player of the Month award

Glentoran have replaced Linfield Ladies at the top of the Women's Premiership thanks to a 7-0 home victory over Derry City on Wednesday night.

Joely Andrews bagged a double as the Glens moved above the champions on goal difference.

Sion Swifts remain within two points of the summit after an impressive 4-0 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

Cliftonville also secured a 4-0 victory in their game against Comber Rec, with Marissa Callaghan scoring twice.

Niamh Connolly's strike was the difference at the break and Leontia McVarnock doubled the advantage at Londonderry Park before Callaghan's double ensured the Reds stay in fourth.

Lauren Brennan netted twice for League Cup finalists Sion Swifts while Catherine Hyndman and Zoe McGlynn were also on target to continue Tony McGinley's side strong run of form.

Glentoran's other scorers against Derry were Rachel Rogan, Kerry Beattie, Nadene Caldwell, Demi Vance and Shannon Grattan.