Women's World Cup: Scotland 3-3 Argentina - Shelley Kerr bemoans officiating

Scotland suffered from "appalling" decisions in the draw with Argentina that cost them the chance of Women's World Cup progress, says Shelley Kerr.

The Scots led 3-0 but lost two goals before a twice-taken penalty that had been awarded by VAR made it 3-3.

Lee Alexander initially saved from Florencia Bonsegundo but was judged not to have had at least part of one foot on the goal-line.

"I'm not even sure watching it numerous times," said head coach Kerr.

"We were comfortable in the game. For 70 minutes we played well. The bottom line is we have conceded three goals but the first goal is from a free-kick, that changes the whole complexion of the game.

"I'm gutted for the players, gutted for the support but I have to say the officiating was really, really poor.

"Some of the decisions were appalling to say the least. It doesn't take away the fact we were comfortable in the game and conceded three goals but there is a ball on the pitch, we try and make a substitution and it's just an absolute farce."

Kerr was referring to Fiona Brown coming on as Argentina pressed and were eventually awarded a penalty after Sophie Howard's trip on Aldana Cometti was reviewed by VAR.

After losing 2-1 and conceding from a penalty against England and Japan, the Scots needed to win to stand a chance of going through as one of the four best third-placed teams. They were on course to do so with 16 minutes left after goals by Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert. Milagros Menendez and Bonsegundo replied for Argentina before the dramatic finale.

"We are just gutted just now," added Kerr.

"People will argue you can't concede three goals but it does put you under pressure when you concede one. We didn't deal with the ball around the edge of the box with the second one and obviously the third is a penalty.

"I can't really say any more about the decisions. We have been a victim of them every game. We still have to do better and see the game out but right now it's a bit raw."