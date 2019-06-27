First Half ends, Kenya 1, Tanzania 2.
Kenya v Tanzania
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Kenya
- 18Matasi
- 15Owino Odhiambo
- 5Mohammed
- 2Okumu
- 3Omar Khamis
- 12Wanyama
- 8OmoloBooked at 24mins
- 7Masika
- 11KahataSubstituted forAvireat 33'minutes
- 13Ouma
- 14Olunga
Substitutes
- 1Shikalo
- 4Onyango
- 6Ochieng
- 9Avire
- 10Omondi
- 16Were
- 17Athuman
- 19Juma
- 20Otieno
- 21Odhiambo
- 22Ochieng
- 23Oyemba
Tanzania
- 18Manula
- 22Khamis
- 6MwantikaBooked at 29mins
- 5Yondani
- 2Michael
- 11Ulimwengu
- 4Nyoni
- 23Yahya Abbas
- 17Mussa
- 10Samatta
- 12Msuva
Substitutes
- 1Kalambo
- 3Salum Abdalla
- 7Mao
- 8Domaya
- 9Yussuf
- 13Mnata
- 14Bocco
- 15Hussein
- 16Mandawa
- 19Philipo
- 20Mtoni
- 21Zayd Omary
- Referee:
- Ahmad Heeralall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Saimon Msuva (Tanzania).
Victor Wanyama (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saimon Msuva (Tanzania).
Attempt saved. Michael Olunga (Kenya) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayub Timbe Masika with a cross.
Corner, Kenya. Conceded by Gadiel Michael.
Attempt missed. Mudathir Yahya (Tanzania) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Farid Mussa (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.
Goal!
Goal! Kenya 1, Tanzania 2. Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kenya 1, Tanzania 1. Michael Olunga (Kenya) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
John Avire (Kenya) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kelvin Yondani (Tanzania).
Corner, Tanzania. Conceded by Patrick Matasi.
Foul by Joseph Okumu (Kenya).
Saimon Msuva (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Odhiambo (Kenya).
Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya).
Gadiel Michael (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kenya. John Avire replaces Francis Kahata because of an injury.
Offside, Kenya. Francis Kahata tries a through ball, but Erick Ouma is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gadiel Michael.
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Kenya).
Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Mwantika (Tanzania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Olunga (Kenya) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Mwantika (Tanzania).
Foul by Francis Kahata (Kenya).
Erasto Nyoni (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Francis Kahata (Kenya) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erasto Nyoni (Tanzania).
Booking
Johanna Omolo (Kenya) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aishi Manula (Tanzania).
Michael Olunga (Kenya) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a corner.