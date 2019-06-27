Hand ball by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Madagascar v Burundi
Line-ups
Madagascar
- 23Melvin
- 20Métanire
- 5Razakanantenaina
- 21Fontaine
- 22Mombris
- 6Ilaimaharitra
- 13Andrianantenaina
- 15Amada
- 12Nomenjanahary
- 9Andriatsima
- 2Andriamahitsinoro
Substitutes
- 1Dabo
- 3Rakotoharisoa
- 4Randrianarisoa
- 7Caloin
- 8Andrianarimanana
- 10Rakotoharimalala
- 11Voavy
- 14Morel
- 16Randrianasolo
- 17Rambeloson
- 18Raveloson
- 19Gros
Burundi
- 1Nahimana
- 6Nizigiyimana
- 14Ngandu
- 19Nsabiyumva
- 22Nduwarugira
- 8Duhayindavyi
- 5Bigirimana
- 7Abdul Razak
- 10NahimanaSubstituted forSabumukamaat 45'minutes
- 17Amissi
- 18Berahino
Substitutes
- 2Sabumukama
- 3Kamsoba
- 4Kwizera
- 9Mavugo
- 12Shabani
- 13Ndikumana
- 15Moussa
- 16Nshimirimana
- 20Moustapha
- 21Amissi
- 23MacArthur
- Referee:
- Haythem Guirat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Offside, Madagascar. Adrien Melvin tries a through ball, but Faneva Ima Andriatsima is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Madagascar 0, Burundi 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Burundi. Enock Sabumukama replaces Shassiri Nahimana.
Half Time
First Half ends, Madagascar 0, Burundi 0.
Adrien Melvin (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Saido Berahino (Burundi).
Attempt missed. Romain Métanire (Madagascar) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Omar Ngandu (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lalaïna Nomenjanahary with a cross.
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.
Attempt blocked. Lalaïna Nomenjanahary (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Faneva Ima Andriatsima.
Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Fontaine following a set piece situation.
Delay in match (Madagascar).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gael Bigirimana (Burundi).
Hand ball by Shassiri Nahimana (Burundi).
Attempt blocked. Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faneva Ima Andriatsima.
Foul by Thomas Fontaine (Madagascar).
Saido Berahino (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cédric Amissi (Burundi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Nahimana.
Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shassiri Nahimana (Burundi).
Offside, Burundi. Karim Nizigiyimana tries a through ball, but Cédric Amissi is caught offside.
Hand ball by Gaël Duhayindavyi (Burundi).
Corner, Burundi. Conceded by Pascal Razakanantenaina.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (Burundi) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan Nahimana (Burundi).
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by Gael Bigirimana.
Attempt saved. Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Romain Métanire (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cédric Amissi (Burundi).
Thomas Fontaine (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (Burundi).