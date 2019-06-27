Match ends, Senegal 0, Algeria 1.
Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 to reach last 16
-
- From the section African
Algeria beat Senegal to clinch a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.
The match was billed as a showdown between Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, of Manchester City, and Senegal's Liverpool forward Sadio Mane - but both players had quiet games.
Youcef Belaili blasted home the only goal of the game from the edge of box from Sofiane Feghouli's cross.
Senegal almost equalised with the final action of the game, with Mane heading over from close range.
Africa's highest ranked team need to beat Kenya in their final group game to be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.
Mane was unfortunate not to win a penalty when he was sandwiched by Adlene Guedioura and Ramy Bensebaini with 20 minutes to go. The video assistant referee system does not come in until the quarter-final stage.
The game did not live up to the hype, with Senegal not having a shot on target until the 78th minute when Youssouf Sabaly's 20-yard shot was parried by Rais M'Bolhi and Mbaye Diagne put the rebound wide from close range.
There was no action of note in the first half at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, with former West Ham winger Feghouli curling wide moments before setting up the only goal.
Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye blazed a shot over for Senegal just after the hour-mark and Mahrez, in a rare moment of magic, lashed an effort just wide from long range.
Group C's other teams, Kenya and Tanzania, meet at 21:00 BST in the same stadium as both sides look to pick up their first points of the tournament.
Line-ups
Senegal
- 16Mendy
- 22Wagué
- 8KouyatéBooked at 15mins
- 3Koulibaly
- 12Sabaly
- 13A N'DiayeSubstituted forSaivetat 86'minutes
- 11KeitaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThioubat 63'minutes
- 15DiattaSubstituted forDiagneat 73'minutes
- 17B Ndiaye
- 10Mané
- 9Niang
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 4Cissé
- 5Gueye
- 6Sané
- 7Konaté
- 14Saivet
- 18Sarr
- 19Diagne
- 20Thioub
- 21Gassama
- 23Gomis
Algeria
- 23M'bolhi
- 20AtalBooked at 24mins
- 2Mandi
- 4BenlamriBooked at 20mins
- 21BensebainiSubstituted forFaresat 80'minutes
- 17Guédioura
- 7Mahrez
- 10Feghouli
- 22BennacerSubstituted forAbeidat 90+2'minutes
- 8BelaïliSubstituted forDelortat 86'minutes
- 9Bounedjah
Substitutes
- 1Doukha
- 3Tahrat
- 5Halliche
- 6Fares
- 11Brahimi
- 12Ounas
- 13Slimani
- 14Boudaoui
- 15Delort
- 16Oukidja
- 18Zeffane
- 19Abeid
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away34
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Senegal 0, Algeria 1.
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Saivet with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Fares.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Mehdi Abeid replaces Ismael Bennacer.
Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Senegal).
Rais M'bolhi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Baghdad Bounedjah.
Sada Thioub (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Algeria).
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Delort (Algeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Henri Saivet replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Andy Delort replaces Youcef Belaïli.
Foul by Sada Thioub (Senegal).
Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Senegal).
Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mbaye Diagne (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).
Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Mohamed Fares replaces Ramy Bensebaini.
Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Attempt blocked. Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Senegal).
Adlène Guédioura (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Mbaye Diagne replaces Krépin Diatta.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.