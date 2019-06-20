Nicole McClure: Jamaica keeper in club action 24 hours after making World Cup debut

McClure was playing against Australia after being on the bench for Jamaica's opening two games

Jamaican goalkeeper Nicole McClure returned to league action for her club in Belfast - just a day after making her Women's World Cup debut in France.

McClure played for Sion Swifts in their 4-0 win over Crusaders Strikers in the Irish Women's Premiership on Wednesday.

That followed her appearance for Jamaica in their 4-1 defeat by Australia on Tuesday evening.

McClure became the first player from the Women's Premiership to feature at a World Cup finals.

The New York-born goalkeeper had a difficult evening in Grenoble, conceding four goals to Australia striker Sam Kerr and being at fault for the fourth, kicking the air when trying to clear from a back pass.

However, after a train journey and two flights, she was in nets to keep a clean sheet for the Swifts as they claimed an away victory which keeps them within two points of league leaders Glentoran.

The Strabane outfit will next week play Glentoran Women in the Women's Premiership League Cup final at Seaview.

The Reggae Girlz were making history themselves in France by becoming the first team from the Caribbean to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Their defeat by Australia followed earlier group losses to Brazil and Italy.