Jamie Devitt: Blackpool sign Carlisle United midfielder on free transfer

Jamie Devitt was Carlisle's players' player of the season in each of the past two campaigns

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jamie Devitt on a two-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Devitt, 28, has moved on a free transfer after rejecting a deal to stay at League Two club Carlisle.

He scored 12 goals for the Cumbrian side last season and is League One Blackpool's third summer signing.

Seasiders manager Terry McPhillips said: "We're getting him at a time when he's playing his best football and I think he'll be a great fit for us."

