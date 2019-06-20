Garry Monk: Sacked Birmingham City boss aware of 'disappointing' club comments

Garry Monk spent 15 months in charge of Birmingham City before his dismissal on Tuesday

Sacked Birmingham City boss Garry Monk says he will not yet reply to "certain disappointing comments" from the club since his departure on Tuesday.

In interviews with the written press, Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren has claimed there was a dispute relating to the use of Monk's agent in "all" of the Championship club's transfer deals.

He also said they clashed over owner Paul Suen Cho Hung's request for a more attacking style of football.

Monk spent 15 months at St Andrew's.

"Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with those comments," he said in a statement via the League Managers' Association.

The former Middlesbrough, Swansea and Leeds manager, 40, was appointed by Birmingham in March 2018 and Blues won five of their final nine games of the season to secure Championship safety.

Monk then led Birmingham to 17th in the second tier last term, although Blues had nine points deducted for breaching EFL profitability and sustainability rules.

Reports of tension between Monk and the club's hierarchy, thought to relate to the swap deal that saw Spanish forward Jota join city rivals Aston Villa, first surfaced earlier this month.

"The fact that I am not being given the opportunity to build on those solid foundations is a huge disappointment," Monk said.

"However, I come away with a great sense of satisfaction and pride at the work we have all done up until this point."

BBC Sport has attempted to contact Monk's agent, James Featherstone, for comment.