Jack Bridge: Carlisle United sign former Northampton Town midfielder

Jack Bridge scored twice in Northampton's 3-0 win over Carlisle in January

Carlisle United have signed attacking midfielder Jack Bridge on a one-year deal following his release from fellow League Two side Northampton Town.

The 23-year-old made 32 appearances for the Cobblers last season, having joined from Southend in January 2018.

Two of Bridge's three goals for Northampton came in a 3-0 victory over Carlisle in January.

"I want him to come here and really grab the opportunity with both hands," said Cumbrians boss Steven Pressley.

