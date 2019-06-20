Gervane Kastaneer: Coventry City sign winger from NAC Breda

From the section

Gervane Kastaneer won four Netherlands Under-21 caps before declaring for Curacao

Coventry City have signed winger Gervane Kastaneer from Dutch club NAC Breda for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Curacao international has agreed a three-year contract with Mark Robins' League One side.

Former Kaiserslautern man Kastaneer scored twice in 21 Eredivisie appearances last season.

"He is an exciting winger who has pace, power and creative ability, and is a player who will be able to get our fans excited," Robins told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.