No bids for Neil Etheridge, says Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock (left) signed Neil Etheridge on a free transfer from Walsall in 2017

Cardiff City have not received any bids for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, according to manager Neil Warnock.

Having impressed for Cardiff as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, Etheridge has been linked with a return to the top-flight with newly-promoted Aston Villa.

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, are interested in Newport keeper Joe Day.

"We're looking at how we can get more competition in all sorts of areas and goalkeeping is one," said Warnock.

"I've had no offers whatsoever for Neil. I've read comments that we've turned down an £8m offer from this club and that club, but I've not received any phone calls and I don't think [Cardiff chief executive] Ken Choo has.

"We're quite happy about that. We think the squad that we've got, the goalkeepers that we've got, are very good."

Etheridge, 29, saved three penalties - a joint-high for the top-flight - and kept 10 clean sheets for Cardiff last season despite their relegation.

If the Philippines international was to leave, the Bluebirds would expect to make a healthy profit on a player they signed on a free transfer from Walsall in 2017.

In terms of signings, Warnock says he has been "very active" so far this summer as Cardiff aim to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Will Vaulks made his senior Wales debit against Trinidad & Tobago in March 2019

They have agreed a fee with Rotherham for Wales midfielder Will Vaulks and, although Warnock would not reveal the identities of his transfer targets, he confirmed the need to strengthen in midfield.

"I've seen a lot of speculation about many players, some I've not even considered. You'll just have to wait and see - it's not long now," he added.

"We're still looking to bring in two or three players but that will depend on players going out and the availability of players.

"We've lost three midfield players [Aron Gunnarsson and last season's loanees Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa] so we're looking for at least a couple in there.

"That would give us a new lease of life. That's what I'm looking for - an injection of freshness around the place.

"I've known who my targets are since day one. I'm hoping we can announce something at the end of next week."