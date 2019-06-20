Marcos Llorente: Atletico Madrid to sign defensive midfielder from Real Madrid

Marcos Llorente
Llorente won the Champions League win Real in 2018

Atletico Madrid are to sign defensive midfielder Marcos Llorente from rivals Real Madrid on a five-year deal, pending a medical.

The Spaniard, 24, who joined Real in 2008, made his senior debut in 2015 before a season on loan at Alaves.

Llorente, a 2018 Champions League winner, has scored twice in 39 games for Real's first team, including 16 appearances last season.

The Spanish under-21 regular is likely to be a replacement for Rodri.

Manchester City are in talks with Atletico to sign Spain defensive midfielder Rodri and are willing to pay his £62.6m release clause.

