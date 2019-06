Joe Dunne: Bristol Rovers name ex-Cambridge boss assistant manager

Joe Dunne was assistant to Shaun Derry at Cambridge before taking over as head coach

Bristol Rovers have named former Cambridge and Colchester boss Joe Dunne as their new assistant manager.

The 46-year-old had been working with manager Graham Coughlan on a voluntary basis since February, helping Rovers avoid relegation from League One.

Dunne was sacked by Cambridge in December after seven months in charge.

"Given Joe's previous experience as a manager, he's become a great sounding board for myself as he knows what I go through day-to-day," Coughlan said.