Women's World Cup a guinea pig for VAR, says Wales' Jess Fishlock

Champions League winner Jess Fishlock says the Women's World Cup is being used a as a "guinea pig" for VAR.

Scotland were eliminated after a twice-taken added-time penalty gave Argentina a dramatic draw.

A VAR-awarded spot-kick taken by Florencia Bonsegundo was saved by Lee Alexander, but VAR ruled she was off her line and the striker netted her second kick.

"People tend to be blaming VAR and that's not the problem," Fishlock said.

"The problem is the rules and how they're interpreted and what the ref's decisions are."

World football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board, introduced a new rule shortly before the tournament on the issue of goalkeeper encroachment at penalties.

Three penalties have been retaken at the World Cup after VAR ruled keepers did not have at least part of one foot on the goal line.

"There's a lot of negativity towards VAR which I understand," Seattle Reign midfielder Fishlock told BBC Radio Wales.

"But I think people are forgetting there have been a lot of rule changes and VAR is there to solely implement those rules.

"I think right now there's so much confusion with why have the rules changed.

"The rules that have changed are not helpful, it's ruining the game."

Fifa confirmed in March the video assistant referee system would be used for the first time in a senior women's competition at the finals in France.

"I think there was not enough time to decide that VAR was coming to the Women's World Cup, the rules have just changed," added Fishlock who won the Women's Champions League in May during a loan spell at Lyon.

"Basically it feels like the women's World Cup is a guinea pig and I just don't feel like it's the right platform for that. "