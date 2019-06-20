Pep Clotet named Birmingham City caretaker head coach

Pep Clotet worked as assistant manager to Garry Monk at Swansea City, Leeds United and Birmingham City

Birmingham City have named Pep Clotet as their caretaker head coach, but have said they are "not actively seeking" another manager "at this time".

Spaniard Clotet, 42, was assistant manager to Garry Monk, who was sacked on Tuesday after 15 months at the club.

His fellow coaches James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan, Sean Rush and Ryan Needs also remain in their previous roles at St Andrew's.

Blues midfielder Craig Gardner also joins the staff as a player-coach.

All the coaches met with Birmingham City chief executive Xuandong Ren and director Edward Zheng on Thursday.

"We had a very positive talk with the guys and we are focused on what we want to try and achieve," said Ren.

Clotet was assistant to Monk at Swansea City, Leeds United and Birmingham and also had a brief spell as manager at Oxford United.

But he was sacked after just seven months in charge at the Kassam Stadium as Oxford failed to win nine of his last 13 matches.

"Pep will be our caretaker head coach and we are not seeking anyone else," Ren added.

"We are confident we can make significant progress towards what we all want to achieve - success for Birmingham City."

Birmingham's players are due to report back for pre-season training and testing on Friday and will travel to Brentford on the opening weekend of the Championship season on 3 August.