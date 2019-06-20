Celtic appoint recruitment chief Nick Hammond

Nick Hammond, right, previously worked as technical director at West Brom

Celtic have announced that Nick Hammond has been brought in to replace head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

Congerton departed the Scottish champions last month to follow former manager Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City.

Hammond was previously director of football at Reading and technical director at West Bromwich Albion.

"Nick Hammond will be joining on 1 July to work with the club, initially across the summer period," said Celtic.

"Nick's knowledge, expertise and experience will be invaluable as he assists in the club's recruitment across the forthcoming period.

"The club has known Nick for some time and we are delighted that he is joining Celtic."