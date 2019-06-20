Women's World Cup: 'Scotland must face capitulation truth'

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Scotland knocked out after 3-3 draw with Argentina

If the minutes and hours following the final whistle at the Parc des Princes was not the time for Scotland to look in the mirror to confront other, less convenient, realities then that time is now.

No amount of deflection can disguise the truth of this. The Scots blew it. The hard work had been done, a commanding lead had been established in style, and they folded.

To say anything else would be to patronise the players. To soft-soap it and call it unfair or unlucky would open up accusations of treating the women's team differently to the men's team. To bang on about being robbed while brushing away the colossal errors in the endgame would be insultingly condescending.

Resilience got Scotland to the World Cup in the first place, but the most desperate fragility brought about their demise.

At 3-0, with 15 minutes to play, Scotland got suckered and conceded a goal. It was largely self-inflicted but at the time it had the air of consolation. It was Argentina's first goal of the tournament and they looked relieved to get it.

Instead of leaders emerging and a game plan of consolidation being implemented, Scotland lost all composure. They gave the ball away, they gave Argentina hope. They rushed when they needed to slow down and bring some nous to the occasion.

The second goal was a catastrophe of slack defending and deficient goalkeeping. The penalty, conceded rashly by a player who had lost the plot despite being on the field for mere seconds, was the debacle in microcosm.

'Honesty is required here'

The controversy flowed thick and fast in those closing minutes. The penalty decision was criticised by head coach Shelley Kerr in the aftermath. She didn't think it was a foul. Quite obviously it was. Sophie Howard dived in when she had no need to. It was a loss of discipline that contributed massively to Scotland's disintegration. Honesty is required here.

Scotland complained that they were in the process of making a substitution when Argentina were allowed to take a free-kick that eventually led to the penalty. True. The North Korean referee, Hyang-Ok Ri, was poor. What is also true is that Scotland had 11 players on the pitch for the 20 seconds leading up to the foul. They had plenty of bodies in the box to deal with the danger. Why dive in? Why do it?

What happens next will live in Scottish football folklore, firmly lodged in the over-crowded department of convenient scapegoats. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have brought in some seriously dubious law changes this month. One is the handball law that means any ball that hits the outstretched arm of a player in the box is now a penalty regardless of intent.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Scotland feel hard done by' - Kerr on World Cup elimination

Scotland conceded a penalty to England on that basis and failed to get a penalty against Japan for a similar thing. Consistency of application is, and will continue to be, an issue, but mostly it's just bad law. It's not the officials' fault, it's not VAR's fault. It's the fault of those geniuses at IFAB.

Another pearler is the law that sees goalkeepers having to keep one foot on or above the goal-line when facing a penalty. Every team knew about the law when it came in. It's not like it was introduced on Wednesday morning and took everyone by surprise.

Before every penalty in the tournament has been taken the goalkeeper has had the law hammered home to her by the referee. Lee Alexander was no exception.

Still, she jumped off her line. Clearly and obviously. Being a little bit off the line is like being a little bit offside. You're still off the line, you're still offside. By the law, that penalty had to be retaken. It's not the referee saying it, it's not VAR saying it, it's IFAB.

People can correctly blame the referee and VAR for taking an interminable length of time to make the call - it was a painfully and unnecessary wait - but the call was right in law. The law might be an ass, and should be scrapped, but while it's there Alexander had to adhere to it.

Triumph slipping from Scotland's palm

The narrative has formed since Wednesday night that no goalkeeper could save a penalty while having to think about keeping a foot on the line. Again, it's a handy argument. Argentina's goalkeeper, Vanina Correa, saved England's Nikita Parris' penalty in their second game in the tournament. Stayed on her line, sprung to her left and made a brilliant save.

Latching on to the retaken penalty and holding it up as the reason Scotland were denied the most famous win in the history of the women's game in this country is expedience gone mad. Saying that Alexander was wronged is to ignore a law of the game, an exercise in Scottish victimhood as they struggle to deal with the horror of failing to hold on to a 3-0 lead in the latter stages of the biggest match of their lives.

The North Korean referee was pilloried for not adding on the time she should have added on. In that moment she, herself, had become hapless. Those added minutes might have brought a Scotland winner. Few seem to have mentioned that having scored three in rapid order Argentina, and not the Scots, were by far the most likely team to grab a fourth. Their grievance at the end was every bit as acute as Scotland's.

Kerr's team did magnificently to make the World Cup. They captured the imagination of many people in Scotland. They advanced the interest in, and understanding of, the women's game in a huge way. Nobody can take that away from them.

They could have achieved the ultimate dream of a place in the knockouts. What a feel-good moment that would have been. What a triumph. They had it in the palm of their hands and they let it slip. The realisation of what they've lost will torment them for the longest time. That's sport at the top end. It's brutally unforgiving up there.