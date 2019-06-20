Joel Grant: Jamaica winger signs new Plymouth Argyle contract

Joel Grant joined Plymouth from Exeter in the summer of 2017

Plymouth Argyle winger Joel Grant has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The Jamaica international scored four goals in 22 appearances last season before missing the second half of the campaign with a thigh injury.

Grant, 31, had spells at Watford, Aldershot, Crewe, Wycombe, Yeovil and Exeter before joining the Pilgrims in the summer of 2017.

Argyle have not disclosed the length of his new deal at Home Park.