Ellis Harrison: Portsmouth sign Ipswich Town striker

Ellis Harrison
Ellis Harrison joined Ipswich on a two-year deal from Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth have signed striker Ellis Harrison from fellow League One club Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old departs Ipswich after an injury-disrupted season following his £750,000 move from Bristol Rovers.

Welshman Harrison, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, was limited to just 17 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring once.

"Ellis has a good record in League One and all the attributes we need," said Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories