Ellis Harrison: Portsmouth sign Ipswich Town striker

Portsmouth have signed striker Ellis Harrison from fellow League One club Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old departs Ipswich after an injury-disrupted season following his £750,000 move from Bristol Rovers.

Welshman Harrison, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, was limited to just 17 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring once.

"Ellis has a good record in League One and all the attributes we need," said Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen.

