Ross County: Roy MacGregor 'driven by a responsibility to the Highlands'

Ross County are making an immediate return to the top flight after winning the Championship title

Chairman Roy MacGregor remains "driven by a responsibility to the Highlands" as Ross County prepare for their return to the Scottish Premiership.

The Dingwall side bounced straight back to the top flight by winning the Championship title last seaosn.

"I understand the connection of football to the wellbeing of this community," said MacGregor.

"It is a privilege still to be here, still to be adding something to the club."

MacGregor, returned for a second spell at the helm nine years ago, overseeing the Staggies' first promotion to the top tier in 2012 and their League Cup triumph in 2016.

"My business employs 2,500 people in the Highlands and I appreciate the feeling of ownership, the feeling of belonging and the feeling the football club adds a dimension to our Highland community. That responsibility as a local boy is really strong, that is what drives me.

"I have been chairman on and off for 22 years, and I have managed to get people to give me a couple of breaks now and then. I do feel a responsibility to the Highlands and our fan base."

'Continuity, culture, belief'

MacGregor has a reputation for backing his managers and while he will continue to do so, he is adopting a prudent approach.

"We have added four players to date, I think we will possibly have another one to come in," he told BBC Scotland. "The majority of the players have been successful here and we will try and build on that, a lot of them have played in the Premiership before.

"It's continuity, it's culture, it's belief. Naturally, we don't expect to win as many games as we did in the Championship, but hopefully we can entertain and compete."

County recently rejected a bid from Rotherham United for midfielder Jamie Lindsay, with MacGregor insisting: "We don't need to sell.

"We are about developing players, we are about improving players," he said. "If they have improved themselves beyond the structure and the position of this club, we are not standing in players ways either, but they won't be going cheaply.

"Jamie is an integral part of what we have done here, so unless the player particularly wanted to go, and Rotherham were realistic in what they said, we don't want to lose players, we want to build."