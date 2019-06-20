Women's World Cup - Group E
Cameroon2New Zealand1

Women's World Cup: Cameroon score injury-time winner against New Zealand to reach last 16

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Highlights: Cameroon 2-1 New Zealand

Ajara Nchout scored two brilliant goals, including an injury-time winner, as Cameroon dramatically beat New Zealand 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup as a best third-placed team.

Nchout turned inside Ria Percival in the 95th minute and superbly curled in the winner to put Cameroon through.

They were heading out after Aurelle Awona sliced a volley into her own net with 10 minutes remaining for 1-1.

Nchout had put her side ahead in the second half with a lovely, dinked goal.

Although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, they went through courtesy of having scored just a single goal more (3) than their African counterparts.

The Netherlands finished top of Group E with a 100% record after a 2-1 victory over Canada, who finish in second place.

Just how are Cameroon through?

'Lovely, lovely goal' - Nchout spins two defenders to give Cameroon lead

It was a rather uneventful game up until the 57th minute when Nchout brought the game to life by turning inside of two New Zealand defenders and keeping her cool with a smart finish.

Cameroon were the better side thereafter but the game suddenly turned when Awona inadvertently converted into her own net, at which point both were staring at a heartbreaking exit.

New Zealand, who remain without a World Cup win at the 15th attempt, could have made it through to the knockout stages but Betsy Hassett's low header was brilliantly tipped round the post by goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom.

Olivia Chance screwed wide from inside the box on 87 minutes before the excellent Nchout made space in the box and slotted in with the last kick of the game deep in injury time to spark wild celebrations in Montpellier.

Goal-shy New Zealand - the stats

  • Cameroon progress to the last 16 for the second successive tournament.
  • Cameroon's second goal came with 94 minutes and 49 seconds on the clock - the latest winning goal (excluding extra time) in World Cup history.
  • Cameroon are now six World Cup games without a clean sheet, conceding nine goals.
  • New Zealand are still without a win in their 15 World Cup matches - an ongoing record.
  • New Zealand have only scored eight goals in their 15 matches in the tournament.
  • Aurelle Awona scored the sixth own goal of the tournament - equalling the record for one tournament set in 2015.

Line-ups

Cameroon

  • 1Ngo Ndom
  • 5Ejangue
  • 11Awona
  • 6Johnson
  • 4Leuko
  • 10YangoSubstituted forAbenaat 84'minutes
  • 8Feudjio
  • 3Nchout
  • 22Abam
  • 17EnganamouitSubstituted forTakounda Engoloat 54'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 7Onguene

Substitutes

  • 2Manie
  • 9Ngono Mani
  • 13Meyong Menene
  • 14Abena
  • 15Sonkeng
  • 18Akaba
  • 19Ngo Ndoumbouk
  • 20Mbeleck
  • 21Takounda Engolo
  • 23Ongmahan

New Zealand

  • 1Nayler
  • 14Bowen
  • 6Stott
  • 8Erceg
  • 3GreenBooked at 68minsSubstituted forHassettat 68'minutes
  • 7Riley
  • 2Percival
  • 16DuncanSubstituted forWilkinsonat 68'minutes
  • 22ChanceSubstituted forLongoat 88'minutes
  • 11Gregorius
  • 13White

Substitutes

  • 5Stratford
  • 9Kete
  • 10Longo
  • 12Hassett
  • 15Morton
  • 17Wilkinson
  • 18Skilton
  • 19Satchell
  • 20Cleverley
  • 21Esson
  • 23Olla
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul
Attendance:
8,009

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamNew Zealand
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1.

Goal!

Goal! Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1. Ajara Nchout (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene with a headed pass.

Foul by Katie Bowen (New Zealand).

Annette Ngo Ndom (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sarah Gregorius (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yvonne Leuko (Cameroon).

Attempt missed. Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ajara Nchout.

Attempt missed. Michaela Abam (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Ninon Abena (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene.

Foul by Rosie White (New Zealand).

Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ninon Abena.

Ali Riley (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).

Substitution

Substitution, New Zealand. Annalie Longo replaces Olivia Chance.

Offside, Cameroon. Ajara Nchout tries a through ball, but Gabrielle Onguene is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Olivia Chance (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hannah Wilkinson.

Foul by Betsy Hassett (New Zealand).

Michaela Abam (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Ninon Abena replaces Jeannette Yango.

Offside, Cameroon. Ajara Nchout tries a through ball, but Gabrielle Onguene is caught offside.

Foul by Rosie White (New Zealand).

Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).

Goal!

Own Goal by Aurelle Awona, Cameroon. Cameroon 1, New Zealand 1.

Olivia Chance (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dangerous play by Augustine Ejangue (Cameroon).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon).

Offside, Cameroon. Augustine Ejangue tries a through ball, but Alexandra Takounda Engolo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Abby Erceg (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross following a corner.

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Annette Ngo Ndom.

Attempt saved. Betsy Hassett (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosie White.

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Aurelle Awona.

Foul by Betsy Hassett (New Zealand).

Jeannette Yango (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alexandra Takounda Engolo (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ali Riley (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

