Daniel Leadbitter: Defender joins Newport County after Bristol Rovers release

Newport County have signed Daniel Leadbitter on a two-year deal after the full-back was released by Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old played more than 120 games for Rovers, helping them win back-to-back promotions from the Conference up to League One.

"Dan is a big signing for us, a big coup for us," boss Michael Flynn said.

"We have beaten off competition for him and I'm really looking forward to working with him this season."

