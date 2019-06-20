David Turnbull: Motherwell midfielder set to sign for Celtic over Norwich City

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic target David Turnbull's Motherwell goals

Motherwell's David Turnbull is set to sign a four-year Celtic deal after choosing the Scottish champions over Norwich City.

Norwich were favourites to capture the midfielder due to Celtic pulling out as both parties failed to agree terms.

But despite the 19-year-old travelling to Carrow Road on Wednesday, BBC Scotland has learned the Glasgow side have made a new and successful offer.

Both clubs have had fees worth £3.25m accepted by the Fir Park board.

The deal between Celtic and the Motherwell starlet seemed dead in the water on Tuesday, with the treble treble winners stepping back as the Premier League newcomers swooped in.

Prior to that, initial stalled talks prompted Celtic to release a statement, saying they would "move on" if the player would not accept their "magnificent offer".

However, despite having the chance of signing an attractive deal with Norwich this week, Turnbull has decided his footballing future is at Celtic Park.

Last season, the Fir Park academy graduate scored 15 goals in his breakthrough campaign, netting a third of the Scottish Premiership club's goals.