Women's World Cup: 'We'll be back,' vows Scotland forward Cuthbert

Women's World Cup 2019: Scotland knocked out after 3-3 draw with Argentina

Scotland proved they can "compete at the very, very top" despite failing to progress beyond the group stage at their debut Women's World Cup, insists Erin Cuthbert.

The Scots' campaign ended in heartbreak after surrendering a 3-0 lead to draw a must-win match 3-3 against Argentina.

But Chelsea forward Cuthbert, 20, says their sickening exit will not define Shelley Kerr's side.

"We showed we can compete at the very, very top," she told BBC Scotland.

"This is not the end of us, we'll be back."

After 2-1 defeats by England and Japan in Group D, victory at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday would have left Scotland in a strong position to progress to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Kim Little put them in front and after the break Jen Beattie added a second, with Cuthbert scoring what looked like a killer third.

But Argentina replied though Milagros Menendez before Florencia Bonsegundo notched a second and then the third from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded by VAR and, after it was saved by Lee Alexander, retaken as the Scotland goalkeeper was ruled to have moved off her line.

"To throw away a three-goal lead is really, really disappointing for the team," Cuthbert said.

"You think you've almost booked your place or at least given ourselves a good chance and to have it all taken away from you so, so harshly is absolutely gutting.

"I don't have a clue what was going on, it was a total rollercoaster out there for me and I couldn't even look at times because my legs were shaking."

Cuthbert admits a "bit of naivety" may have cost Scotland as they pursued more goals in a bid to ensure qualification, but says the squad will learn lessons from their maiden campaign.

"We've got to pick ourselves up because we've now got a Euro campaign to deal with," she added.

"We're top, top players who can put in top performances regularly and hopefully this isn't the end of us."