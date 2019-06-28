Offside, Morocco. Nabil Dirar tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Morocco v Ivory Coast
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bono
- 17Dirar
- 5Benatia
- 6Saïss
- 2Hakimi
- 14Boussoufa
- 8El Ahmadi
- 10Belhanda
- 7Ziyech
- 19En-Nesyri
- 16N Amrabat
Substitutes
- 3Mazraoui
- 4da Costa
- 9Boufal
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Boutaïb
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 18Bourabia
- 20Idrissi
- 21Abdelhamid
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Baadi
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 17Aurier
- 6Traoré
- 5Kanon
- 2CoulibalyBooked at 59mins
- 20Dié
- 8Kessié
- 19Pepe
- 10SeriSubstituted forBonyat 63'minutes
- 15GradelSubstituted forCornetat 55'minutes
- 14Kodjia
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 4Gbamin
- 7Angban
- 9Zaha
- 11Cornet
- 12Bony
- 13Assalé
- 18Sangaré
- 21Comara
- 22Bagayoko
- 23Sangaré
- Referee:
- Néant Alioum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).
Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire).
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Wilfried Bony replaces Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wonlo Coulibaly with a cross.
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire).
Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).
Younès Belhanda (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nabil Dirar (Morocco).
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Medhi Benatia (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Max-Alain Gradel.
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco).
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).