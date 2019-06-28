Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Morocco1Ivory Coast0

Morocco v Ivory Coast

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 17Dirar
  • 5Benatia
  • 6Saïss
  • 2Hakimi
  • 14Boussoufa
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 10Belhanda
  • 7Ziyech
  • 19En-Nesyri
  • 16N Amrabat

Substitutes

  • 3Mazraoui
  • 4da Costa
  • 9Boufal
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Boutaïb
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 18Bourabia
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21Abdelhamid
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Baadi

Ivory Coast

  • 16Gbohouo
  • 17Aurier
  • 6Traoré
  • 5Kanon
  • 2CoulibalyBooked at 59mins
  • 20Dié
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pepe
  • 10SeriSubstituted forBonyat 63'minutes
  • 15GradelSubstituted forCornetat 55'minutes
  • 14Kodjia

Substitutes

  • 1Tape
  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Gbamin
  • 7Angban
  • 9Zaha
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Bony
  • 13Assalé
  • 18Sangaré
  • 21Comara
  • 22Bagayoko
  • 23Sangaré
Referee:
Néant Alioum

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamIvory Coast
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Offside, Morocco. Nabil Dirar tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire).

Substitution

Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Wilfried Bony replaces Jean Michael Seri.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wonlo Coulibaly with a cross.

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire).

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).

Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).

Younès Belhanda (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nabil Dirar (Morocco).

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Medhi Benatia (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Max-Alain Gradel.

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco).

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Serge Aurier.

Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

