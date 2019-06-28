First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.
Tunisia v Mali
Line-ups
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 2Kechrida
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 17SkhiriBooked at 38mins
- 20Chaalali
- 9BadriBooked at 41mins
- 10Khazri
- 23Sliti
- 11Khenissi
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 7Msakni
- 8Chaouat
- 12Aouadhi
- 13Sassi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 18Srarfi
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 2Traoré
- 13Wagué
- 15Fofana
- 3Kone
- 8SamassekouBooked at 11mins
- 23Diaby
- 11Coulibaly
- 4HaidaraBooked at 11mins
- 19Djenepo
- 9Marega
Substitutes
- 1Mounkoro
- 5Kouyate
- 6Haidara
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
- 12Koita
- 14Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 18Doucoure
- 21Traoré
- 22Keita
- Referee:
- Joshua Bondo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).
Youssouf Kone (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Mali. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Moussa Marega is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Moussa Marega (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Diaby.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Anice Badri (Tunisia).
Delay in match because of an injury Djigui Diarra (Mali).
Booking
Anice Badri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anice Badri (Tunisia).
Djigui Diarra (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yassine Meriah (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Marega (Mali).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Djigui Diarra (Mali).
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).
Djigui Diarra (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hamari Traoré (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi following a fast break.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mouez Hassen (Tunisia).
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.
Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).
Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Moussa Marega (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).
Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Diaby (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).
Offside, Tunisia. Ellyes Skhiri tries a through ball, but Taha Khenissi is caught offside.
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).
Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).
Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.