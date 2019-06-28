Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Tunisia0Mali0

Tunisia v Mali

Line-ups

Tunisia

  • 16Hassen
  • 2Kechrida
  • 3Bronn
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 17SkhiriBooked at 38mins
  • 20Chaalali
  • 9BadriBooked at 41mins
  • 10Khazri
  • 23Sliti
  • 11Khenissi

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 6Bedoui
  • 7Msakni
  • 8Chaouat
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Dräger
  • 15Lamti
  • 18Srarfi
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 21Hnid
  • 22Ben Cherifia

Mali

  • 16Diarra
  • 2Traoré
  • 13Wagué
  • 15Fofana
  • 3Kone
  • 8SamassekouBooked at 11mins
  • 23Diaby
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 4HaidaraBooked at 11mins
  • 19Djenepo
  • 9Marega

Substitutes

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 5Kouyate
  • 6Haidara
  • 7Doumbia
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 12Koita
  • 14Traoré
  • 17Sacko
  • 18Doucoure
  • 21Traoré
  • 22Keita
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.

Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).

Youssouf Kone (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Mali. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Moussa Marega is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Moussa Marega (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Diaby.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Anice Badri (Tunisia).

Delay in match because of an injury Djigui Diarra (Mali).

Booking

Anice Badri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Anice Badri (Tunisia).

Djigui Diarra (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yassine Meriah (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Marega (Mali).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match because of an injury Djigui Diarra (Mali).

Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

Djigui Diarra (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Hamari Traoré (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Corner, Mali. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.

Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi following a fast break.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Mouez Hassen (Tunisia).

Corner, Mali. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.

Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).

Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).

Moussa Marega (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).

Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Diaby (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.

Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).

Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).

Offside, Tunisia. Ellyes Skhiri tries a through ball, but Taha Khenissi is caught offside.

Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).

Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).

Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21104134
2Tunisia20201102
3Angola10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

