Goal! South Africa 1, Namibia 0. Bongani Zungu (South Africa) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Percy Tau with a cross following a corner.
South Africa v Namibia
Line-ups
South Africa
- 1Keet
- 5MkhizeSubstituted forMphahleleat 67'minutes
- 14Hlatshwayo
- 2Mkhwanazi
- 18Hlanti
- 19Tau
- 20Kekana
- 8Zungu
- 11Zwane
- 17Vilakazi
- 9Mothiba
Substitutes
- 3Maela
- 4Cardoso
- 6Mphahlele
- 7Maboe
- 10Serero
- 12Mokotjo
- 13Mabunda
- 16Bvuma
- 21Veldwijk
- 22Williams
- 23Lorch
Namibia
- 23Kazapua
- 6Horaeb
- 22Nyambe
- 2Haoseb
- 4Hanamub
- 19Shitembi
- 12Ketjijere
- 10StarkeBooked at 46mins
- 7Hotto
- 13Shalulile
- 9ShilongoSubstituted forGurirabat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mbaeva
- 3Gebhardt
- 5Hambira
- 8Stephanus
- 11Limbondi
- 14Kamatuka
- 15Papama
- 16Mbazuvara
- 17Keimuine
- 18Gurirab
- 20Kamberipa
- 21Fredericks
- Referee:
- Issa Sy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Ronald Ketjijere.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Petrus Shitembi.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Ramahlwe Mphahlele replaces Thamsanqa Mkhize because of an injury.
Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).
Attempt blocked. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).
Offside, South Africa. Hlompho Kekana tries a through ball, but Percy Tau is caught offside.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).
Ryan Nyambe (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).
Attempt saved. Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sibusiso Vilakazi.
Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Petrus Shitembi (Namibia).
Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).
Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Namibia).
Hand ball by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).
Corner, Namibia. Conceded by Buhle Mkhwanazi.
Hand ball by Percy Tau (South Africa).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).
Attempt missed. Hlompho Kekana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Themba Zwane.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Manfred Starke (Namibia).
Attempt blocked. Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Manfred Starke (Namibia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manfred Starke (Namibia).
Second Half
Second Half begins South Africa 0, Namibia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Namibia. Isaskar Gurirab replaces Benson Shilongo.
Half Time
First Half ends, South Africa 0, Namibia 0.
Hand ball by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).
Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).
Attempt missed. Manfred Starke (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.