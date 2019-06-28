Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
South Africa1Namibia0

South Africa v Namibia

Line-ups

South Africa

  • 1Keet
  • 5MkhizeSubstituted forMphahleleat 67'minutes
  • 14Hlatshwayo
  • 2Mkhwanazi
  • 18Hlanti
  • 19Tau
  • 20Kekana
  • 8Zungu
  • 11Zwane
  • 17Vilakazi
  • 9Mothiba

Substitutes

  • 3Maela
  • 4Cardoso
  • 6Mphahlele
  • 7Maboe
  • 10Serero
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 13Mabunda
  • 16Bvuma
  • 21Veldwijk
  • 22Williams
  • 23Lorch

Namibia

  • 23Kazapua
  • 6Horaeb
  • 22Nyambe
  • 2Haoseb
  • 4Hanamub
  • 19Shitembi
  • 12Ketjijere
  • 10StarkeBooked at 46mins
  • 7Hotto
  • 13Shalulile
  • 9ShilongoSubstituted forGurirabat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mbaeva
  • 3Gebhardt
  • 5Hambira
  • 8Stephanus
  • 11Limbondi
  • 14Kamatuka
  • 15Papama
  • 16Mbazuvara
  • 17Keimuine
  • 18Gurirab
  • 20Kamberipa
  • 21Fredericks
Referee:
Issa Sy

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth AfricaAway TeamNamibia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! South Africa 1, Namibia 0. Bongani Zungu (South Africa) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Percy Tau with a cross following a corner.

Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Ronald Ketjijere.

Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Petrus Shitembi.

Substitution

Substitution, South Africa. Ramahlwe Mphahlele replaces Thamsanqa Mkhize because of an injury.

Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).

Attempt blocked. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).

Offside, South Africa. Hlompho Kekana tries a through ball, but Percy Tau is caught offside.

Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).

Ryan Nyambe (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).

Attempt saved. Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Petrus Shitembi (Namibia).

Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).

Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Namibia).

Hand ball by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).

Corner, Namibia. Conceded by Buhle Mkhwanazi.

Hand ball by Percy Tau (South Africa).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).

Attempt missed. Hlompho Kekana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Themba Zwane.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Manfred Starke (Namibia).

Attempt blocked. Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Manfred Starke (Namibia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manfred Starke (Namibia).

Second Half

Second Half begins South Africa 0, Namibia 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Namibia. Isaskar Gurirab replaces Benson Shilongo.

Half Time

First Half ends, South Africa 0, Namibia 0.

Hand ball by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).

Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).

Attempt missed. Manfred Starke (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3Namibia201101-11
4South Africa201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
