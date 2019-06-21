Scottish Gossip: Partick Thistle, St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Partick Thistle are nearing a takeover after months of talks with a wealthy consortium that already owns Nice and Barnsley. (Daily Mail)

Oran Kearney's future as St Mirren manager is in doubt following a meeting with chairman Gordon Scott and the board on Tuesday. (Sun, print editiion)

Kilmarnock chairman Billy Bowie hailed Angelo Alessio as the best manager in Scotland as the Italian was unveiled at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had been trying to sign new recruit Craig Bryson for 18 months and didn't think he could attract him to Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Swedish defender Mikael Lustig, who departed Celtic this week, wanted a three-year deal to stay while the club were only willing to offer him 12 months. (Daily Record)

Greek side Panathinaikos are keen on moves for Celtic pair Mikey Johnston and Lewis Morgan. (Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is targeting another run to the Europa League group stage this season. (Herald, subscription required)

Midfielder Scott Allan insists he's at Hibernian for the long haul after completing his return to Easter Road from Celtic. (Scotsman, print edition)