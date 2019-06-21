Copa America: Luis Suarez scores penalty as Uruguay twice come from behind in Japan draw

Suarez scored a 32nd-minute penalty against Japan

Luis Suarez scored a penalty as Uruguay twice came from behind to salvage a draw with Japan in the Copa America.

Koji Miyoshi opened the scoring for Japan but Barcelona forward Suarez levelled from the spot seven minutes later after a controversial decision by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Japan defender Naomichi Ueda appeared to be kicked by Uruguay's Edinson Cavani but was himself penalised.

Miyoshi gave Japan the lead again after the break but Jose Gimenez equalised.

Tournament guests Japan were denied a penalty in Porto Alegre before Miyoshi's second goal after defender Gimenez appeared to foul Shoya Nakajima in the box.

Miyoshi soon restored their lead, pouncing on a ball palmed into his path by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to score into an open net.

But 15-time Copa America champions Uruguay earned a point through Gimenez, again after just seven minutes, who headed in after dropping his marker.

"[Japan] are young and fast but we know they have a lot of quality. They pressed us well and they didn't let us play the way we wanted," said Suarez, who went close to a late winner but was denied by the crossbar.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said: "This draw will help us grow because Uruguay is one of the top teams in international football.

"This point will help us develop and boost our confidence."

Uruguay are top of Group C with four points but second-placed Chile can overtake them with victory against Ecuador at 00:00 BST on Saturday.

Uruguay have their final group-stage game against Chile on Monday, while Japan face Ecuador on Tuesday.