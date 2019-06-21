Match ends, Uruguay 2, Japan 2.
Copa America: Luis Suarez scores penalty as Uruguay twice come from behind in Japan draw
-
Luis Suarez scored a penalty as Uruguay twice came from behind to salvage a draw with Japan in the Copa America.
Koji Miyoshi opened the scoring for Japan but Barcelona forward Suarez levelled from the spot seven minutes later after a controversial decision by the video assistant referee (VAR).
Japan defender Naomichi Ueda appeared to be kicked by Uruguay's Edinson Cavani but was himself penalised.
Miyoshi gave Japan the lead again after the break but Jose Gimenez equalised.
Tournament guests Japan were denied a penalty in Porto Alegre before Miyoshi's second goal after defender Gimenez appeared to foul Shoya Nakajima in the box.
Miyoshi soon restored their lead, pouncing on a ball palmed into his path by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to score into an open net.
But 15-time Copa America champions Uruguay earned a point through Gimenez, again after just seven minutes, who headed in after dropping his marker.
"[Japan] are young and fast but we know they have a lot of quality. They pressed us well and they didn't let us play the way we wanted," said Suarez, who went close to a late winner but was denied by the crossbar.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said: "This draw will help us grow because Uruguay is one of the top teams in international football.
"This point will help us develop and boost our confidence."
Uruguay are top of Group C with four points but second-placed Chile can overtake them with victory against Ecuador at 00:00 BST on Saturday.
Uruguay have their final group-stage game against Chile on Monday, while Japan face Ecuador on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Uruguay
- 1Muslera
- 22Cáceres
- 2Giménez
- 3Godín
- 17LaxaltSubstituted forGonzálezat 28'minutesSubstituted forGonzálezat 28'minutes
- 8NándezSubstituted forde Arrascaetaat 60'minutesSubstituted forde Arrascaetaat 60'minutes
- 14Torreira
- 6Bentancur
- 7LodeiroSubstituted forValverdeat 73'minutesSubstituted forValverdeat 73'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 21Cavani
Substitutes
- 4González
- 5Vecino
- 10de Arrascaeta
- 11Stuani
- 12Campaña
- 13Saracchi
- 15Valverde
- 16Pereiro
- 18Gómez
- 19Coates
- 20Rodríguez
- 23M Silva
Japan
- 1Kawashima
- 19IwataSubstituted forTatsutaat 87'minutes
- 5UedaBooked at 31mins
- 16Tomiyasu
- 2Sugioka
- 11MiyoshiSubstituted forKuboat 83'minutes
- 4Itakura
- 10NakajimaBooked at 78mins
- 18Okazaki
- 20AbeSubstituted forUedaat 67'minutes
- 3Nakayama
- 6Watanabe
- 8Ito
- 9Maeda
- 12Kojima
- 13Ueda
- 14Hara
- 15Suga
- 17Matsumoto
- 21Kubo
- 22Tatsuta
- 23Osako
- Referee:
- Andrés José Rojas Noguera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Shots
- Home29
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Corners
- Home7
- Fouls
- Home14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Uruguay 2, Japan 2.
Attempt saved. José Giménez (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta with a cross.
Giovanni González (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shoya Nakajima (Japan).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Godín with a headed pass.
Offside, Japan. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Ayase Ueda is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ko Itakura (Japan).
Foul by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay).
Ko Itakura (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni González with a cross.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Yugo Tatsuta replaces Tomoki Iwata.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).
Shoya Nakajima (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Luis Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Takefusa Kubo replaces Koji Miyoshi.
Luis Suárez (Uruguay) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Martín Cáceres with a cross.
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Booking
Shoya Nakajima (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Giménez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shoya Nakajima (Japan).
Foul by Ko Itakura (Japan).
Lucas Torreira (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shoya Nakajima (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Federico Valverde replaces Nicolás Lodeiro.
Hand ball by José Giménez (Uruguay).
Attempt missed. Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Ayase Ueda replaces Hiroki Abe.
Goal!
Goal! Uruguay 2, Japan 2. José Giménez (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Lodeiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Hiroki Abe.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ko Itakura (Japan).