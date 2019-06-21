Stefan Scougall: Carlisle United midfielder signs new one-year deal

Stefan Scougall scored his only Carlisle goal to date in a 3-2 defeat by MK Dons in February

Midfielder Stefan Scougall has signed a new one-year contract with League Two side Carlisle United.

The 26-year-old joined the Cumbrians from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone in January, going on to score once in 15 appearances.

Scougall previously played under Carlisle manager Steven Pressley at Fleetwood Town.

"He comes back to us knowing that it's an important season for us and him," said Pressley.

"He could easily have returned to Scotland to ply his trade up there, but I think he's desperate to continue his career south of the border and to make a real impact."