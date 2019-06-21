Barcelona reserves put £89.2m release clause on new signing Mike van Beijnen

From the section

Barcelona's reserve team have put a 100m euro (£89.2m) release clause on their new signing Mike van Beijnen.

Dutch right-back Van Beijnen, 20, who has played for NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven and Willem II, has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona B.

He played alongside Barcelona's £65m signing Frenkie de Jong in Willem's youth teams.

Barcelona B play in the Segunda Division B, in the third tier of Spanish football.