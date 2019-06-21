Mikael Lustig joins Gent in Belgium after Celtic exit

Mikael Lustig won 16 trophies during his time with Celtic

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig has signed for Gent in Belgium after leaving Celtic.

The 32-year-old has agreed a three-year deal.

He spent seven-and-a-half seasons at Celtic Park, after a move from Rosenborg in Norway, winning 16 trophies with the Scottish champions.

"Mikael has the winner's mentality and leadership qualities that our team, and certainly our youngsters, need," said Gent sporting director Peter Verbeke.

"He has played more than 40 games for Celtic in recent seasons.

"In addition, he is still a fixture with the Swedish national team. More importantly, he was able to convince us of his enormous drive to fully go for a new project after eight consecutive titles with Celtic."

Gent finished fifth in the Belgian top flight last season, 17 points behind winners Genk.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.