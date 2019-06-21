Women's Champions League: Linfield Ladies learn European opponents

Ladies Ladies celebrate their Premiership title success last year

Linfield Ladies have been draw to play LSK Kvinner, PAOK and RSC Anderlecht in their Champions League qualifying group.

Kvinner are from Norway while Greek side POAK and Belgium's Anderlecht will also face the Blues in the games on 7, 10 and 13 August.

Anderlecht will host the mini-tournament and the winners progress to the round of 32.

Linfield have won the Women's Premiership for the past two seasons.