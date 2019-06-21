Kristine Bjordal Leine: Reading Women sign Norway defender

Kristine Bjordal Leine has never played club football outside of Norway

Women's Super League side Reading have signed Norway centre-back Kristine Bjordal Leine from Roa IL.

The 22-year-old has five international caps, helping Norway beat China, Poland and Denmark to win the Algarve Cup in March.

Leine is Royals boss Kelly Chambers' first summer signing for Reading, who finished fifth last season.

"I believe I will develop a lot as a player and as a person by making this move," Leine told the club website.

