Zak Mills: Oldham Athletic sign ex-Morecambe defender on one-year deal

Zak Mills has previously played for Histon, Boston United, Grimsby and Morecambe

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Zak Mills on a one-year deal after he turned down a new contract at fellow League Two club Morecambe.

The 27-year-old was offered a new deal by the Shrimps at the end of last season but he now joins the Latics.

Right-back Mills played 40 times for Jim Bentley's side last season as they retained their Football League status.

Meanwhile, Oldham defender Rob Hunt, 23, has left the club after the mutual termination of his contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.