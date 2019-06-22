Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day three

Second half substitute Odion Ighalo scored the only goal as Nigeria beat Burundi on Saturday

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Three-time winners and 2013 champions Nigeria edged past tournament debutants Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madagascar marked their first appearance with a point against Guinea and Uganda recorded their first victory in 41 years at the tournament after overcoming DR Congo.

What can we expected from day three?

BBC Sport takes a look at the big stories surrounding Sunday's games.

Who's playing?

Morocco begin their Group D campaign in the early kick-off against Namibia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (15:30 BST).

Senegal then take on Tanzania, who are making a first appearance since 1980, at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo (18:00) in Group C.

The final game of the day sees Algeria get under way in Group C as they face Kenya, also at the 30 June Stadium in Group C (21:00).

Players to watch

Morocco v Namibia

Hakim Ziyech is seen as a creative force for Morocco

Hakim Ziyech National team: Morocco Position: Midfielder Club: Ajax Age: 26

Having helped his club Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and secure a domestic league and cup double in 2018-19, Hakim Ziyech hopes to help Morocco better their efforts of 2017 when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Egypt.

Ziyech was voted Ajax's player of the year - scoring 21 goals and chipping in with 24 assists in all competitions.

However, he is expected to leave the Dutch champions during the summer transfer window, following promises given to him at the beginning of the season.

The big question is: Will Ziyech's club future be playing on his mind in Egypt?

Senegal v Tanzania

Kalidou Koulibaly was born, raised and schooled in France, and has represented the country at youth level

Kalidou Koulibaly National team: Senegal Position: Defender Club: Napoli Age: 28

With Liverpool's Champions League winning forward Sadio Mane suspended against Tanzania after an accumulation of cautions in the qualifiers, all eyes will be on Kalidou Koulibaly as Senegal look to get their tournament off to a winning start against Nigeria.

Napoli's towering defender has been repeatedly linked with a big-money move to the Premier League.

With a team built around Liverpool's Mane in attack and defensive rock Koulibaly, the Senegalese undoubtedly have the potential to go beyond the quarter-final stage they reached in 2017, when they lost on penalties to eventual champions Cameroon.

Algeria v Kenya

Victor Wanyama started both of Tottenham's Champions League semi-final legs against Ajax

Victor Wanyama National team: Kenya Position: Midfielder Club: Tottenham Age: 27

Kenya are competing at their first Africa Cup of Nations since 2004 and their hopes of making significant progress at this summer's edition rest with players such as captain Victor Wanyama.

Having endured an injury hampered season at Tottenham, Wanyama ended the domestic campaign as an unused substitute in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Wanyama, who was previously at Celtic and Southampton, left Kenya as a teenager to play at Beerschot in Belgium.

Where are the big stories of the day?

At 22 in the world, Senegal are Africa's highest placed nation in Fifa's rankings but have never won this tournament.

Will that change at the 15th attempt?

They start this edition against Tanzania, who are ranked 131 in the world - below Nicaragua and Chinese Taipei.

Tanzania, who have qualified for the first time since 1980, include forward Adi Yussuf, who has recently signed for League One Blackpool after signing from National League Solihull Moors, in their squad.

Unlike Tanzania, Morocco regularly qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations - this is their 17th appearance.

Under Frenchman Herve Renard, Morocco reached the quarter-finals at the 2017 edition and he took them to last year's World Cup in Russia.

They ought to see off Namibia, ranked 113 in the world, without too much difficulty.

Namibia include 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Nyambe, one of just two European-based players in the squad.

Algeria are attempting to win the tournament for the first time since 1990 and have Riyad Mahrez, the two-time Premier League title winner with Manchester City and Leicester, as captain.

Kenya qualified by finishing in second place in a group behind Ghana but ahead of Ethiopia and Sierra Leone and start this tournament 105 in Fifa's world rankings.