FAI: Recommendations made for organisation's governance

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney left the organisation in April

A report has listed 78 recommendations for the improvement of governance at the Football Association of Ireland.

It comes in the wake of financial concerns over the organisation and the controversial departure of former chief executive John Delaney.

The Governance Review Group, consisting of FAI and Sport Ireland Sport Ireland representatives, recommends new board and council structures.

At least a third of the FAI board should be female within 24 months.

Delaney "voluntarily stepped aside" in April after it emerged he gave a 100,000 euro loan to the football governing body in April 2017.

The board recommends a limit of eight years for anyone serving on the FAO board and that the chief executive cannot be a board member.

"People do care passionately about football and are invested in the game at so many levels and they, like us all, want to see a much more successful and vibrant and well governed FAI," said Governance Review Group chair Aidan Horan.

"We have also unfortunately seen evidence of a breakdown in trust, confidence and faith in the Association.

"This review is primarily focused on identifying and recommending actions and initiatives that, if implemented as envisaged, aim to rebuild and restore the trust, confidence and faith in how the Association is governed."

The report will be voted on at the FAI's AGM on 27 July - a two-thirds majority is required to pass the recommendations.

Click here to view the full report