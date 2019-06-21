Irish Premiership: Coleraine refused permission to speak to Dundalk assistant Ruaidhri Higgins

Higgins spent a year as a player at Coleraine before leaving in December 2016

Coleraine have confirmed they have failed in a bid to speak to Dundalk assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins about becoming their new boss.

The Bannsiders had sought permission to speak to their former player about filling their managerial vacancy, but it was refused by The Lilywhites.

The news comes amidst speculation linking St Mirren manager Oran Kearney with a return to his former club.

Coleraine have been without a manager since Rodney McAree left six weeks ago.

The former Dungannon Swifts manager took over at Ballycastle Road last September when Kearney departed for the Scottish Premiership.

In a club statement issued on Friday, Coleraine said "we have asked our present backroom staff to continue with the preparations for the new season as we actively consider a number of others for the position".

The statement also said the club has had over 30 expressions of interest in relation to the managerial vacancy.