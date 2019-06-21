George Edmundson: Rangers sign defender from Oldham

George Edmundson scored twice for Oldham Athletic last season

Rangers have signed defender George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old made 54 appearances for the English League Two side last season, scoring twice.

"To come to Rangers is a massive opportunity and I feel like I can live up to the expectation," he told RangersTV.

"There were a few clubs interested but as soon as I heard about Rangers there was only one place I wanted to come."

Edmundson made his Oldham debut in September 2015 and had loan spells with non-league outfits Ramsbottom United, Alfreton Town and AFC Fylde before establishing himself as a regular starter for the Boundary Park club in January 2018.

He becomes the sixth summer signing for manager Steven Gerrard following moves for Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Steven Davis, Greg Stewart and Sheyi Ojo.

"I don't really think it sunk in at first but when I met Steven Gerrard it was unbelievable and I can't wait to play under him, " added Edmundson. "He has done everything there is to do in football so when he wants you to play for him you can't turn that opportunity down.

"To play for him will be massive for me and I think I can learn loads and improve massively as a player."

Meanwhile, striker Zak Rudden, 19, has signed a one-year contract extension at Ibrox.

Rudden scored 12 goals on loan at Falkirk last season.

