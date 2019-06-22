Women's World Cup 2019: Key Brazil duo Marta and Formiga doubts to face hosts France

France won Group A with a 100% record while Brazil finished third in Group B

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, and BBC Sport website & App; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Marta and Formiga are injury doubts for Sunday's last-16 Women's World Cup game against France in Le Havre, Brazil's head coach Vadao says.

Formiga, 41, has an ankle problem while all-time World Cup record goalscorer Marta, 33, is not 100%.

"We're going to see how she's doing in training this afternoon and maybe we can count on her [Formiga] tomorrow," Vadao said.

France go into the game with a clean bill of health and 100% record.

Brazil face the hosts with a dreadful recent record in the knockout stages of the tournament.

After sailing through the group stages in both the 2011 and 2015 finals, they were subsequently beaten by the USA and Australia.

'Fit and firing France'

France who have scored seven goals in their three victories at the finals are "fit and firing" according to coach Corinne Diacre, who believes her side will progress if they capitalise on Brazil's perceived weakness in defence.

"Brazil aren't really known to be very good defensively although they have a lot of attacking firepower," Diacre said.

"I see Brazil in a certain way but I will keep that to myself. It's all about how well we go about producing our football. It is about being efficient."

Brazil, meanwhile, will be anxiously monitoring the fitness of two of their key players.

The loss of six-time world player of the year Marta, in particular, would be felt heavily against opponents they have never beaten in a women's international.

Marta, who won the World Cup golden ball as top scorer at the 2007 tournament, missed Brazil's opening victory over Jamaica.

But she returned with goals in the defeat by Australia and the win over Italy, which took her tally to 17 in World Cups, a record for both women and men.

The winners will face either Spain or the USA in the quarter-final at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Friday 28 June (20:00 BST).

Who's playing?

Hosts France face Brazil in the last 16 on Sunday at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre (20:00 BST).

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

While coverage of France v Brazil will be available live on the Red Button.

Players to watch

Media playback is not supported on this device Eugénie Le Sommer breaks the deadlock for France

Eugenie Le Sommer Nationality: French Position: Attacking midfielder Club: Lyon Age: 30

A six-time Champions League winner with Lyon and with a cabinet full of medals at home, Eugenie Le Sommer arrived at this World Cup as the poster girl of the France side.

And she started with a bang, with her goal after nine minutes for France against South Korea being the fastest in an opening game.

A goal against Norway followed in another French victory, and she is now just six goals away from overtaking Marinette Pichon as her country's all-time top scorer.

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Brazil's Cristiane scores a hat-trick on day 3

Cristiane Nationality: Brazilian Position: Forward Club: Sao Paulo Age: 30

Not many players can lay claim to beating a record set by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the age of 34 years and 25 days, Brazil's Cristiane did just that when she became the oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup in the 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Now approaching a century of international goals, she remains potent in the air and on the deck with her lethal left foot.

The key facts

This will be the second meeting between France and Brazil at the Women's World Cup, with the two nations playing out a 1-1 draw the 2003 group stage.

Brazil are winless in their past three knockout stage matches at the Women's World Cup (D1 L2), failing to score in two of those games. Their last victory in the knockout stages came in the 2007 semi-final, beating USA 4-0.

France are unbeaten in six Women's World Cup games (five wins and a draw which ultimately saw Les Bleues lose on pens to Germany in the 2015 quarter-finals), this after losing four of the six before that (W1 D1).

No European host has ever made it past the first knockout game in Women's World Cup history, with both Sweden in 1995 and Germany in 2011 bowing out at the quarter-final stage (Round of 16 only introduced in 2015).

Marta has scored six goals in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup, four more than any other Brazilian player.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.