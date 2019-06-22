Corner, Peru. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Peru v Brazil
Line-ups
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 17Advíncula
- 5Araujo
- 2Abram
- 6Trauco
- 13Tapia
- 19YotúnBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFloresat 45'minutes
- 14Polo
- 10Farfán
- 8Cueva
- 9GuerreroSubstituted forGonzálesat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Corzo
- 4Santamaría
- 7Ballón
- 11Ruidíaz
- 12Cáceda
- 15Zambrano
- 16Pretell
- 18Carrillo
- 20Flores
- 21Álvarez
- 22Callens
- 23Gonzáles
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 6Filipe LuísSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 57'minutes
- 8Arthur
- 5CasemiroBooked at 10mins
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Coutinho
- 19Sousa Soares
- 20Firmino
Substitutes
- 3Miranda
- 7Neres Campos
- 10Willian
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Militão
- 15Marques Loureiro
- 16Cássio
- 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 21Richarlison
- 22Fagner
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Fernando Rapallini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Josepmir Ballón replaces Christian Cueva.
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Miguel Araujo (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Gabriel Jesus (Brazil).
Renato Tapia (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casemiro following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Andy Polo.
Attempt blocked. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus with a cross.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christofer Gonzáles (Peru).
Everton (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Advíncula (Peru).
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Alex Sandro replaces Filipe Luís.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Christofer Gonzáles replaces Paolo Guerrero.
Goal!
Goal! Peru 0, Brazil 4. Dani Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a through ball.
Offside, Brazil. Filipe Luís tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Abram with a headed pass.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Renato Tapia (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Brazil. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Peru).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peru 0, Brazil 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Edison Flores replaces Yoshimar Yotún.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peru 0, Brazil 3.
Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Advíncula (Peru).
Attempt blocked. Renato Tapia (Peru) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Miguel Trauco (Peru) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Cueva.
Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paolo Guerrero (Peru).
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís.